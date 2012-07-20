FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Gasol replaces Nadal as Spanish flag bearer
July 20, 2012

Olympics-Gasol replaces Nadal as Spanish flag bearer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol has been chosen to replace Rafa Nadal as the country’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the London Games, the country’s Olympic federation said on Friday.

Nadal, the gold medal holder in the men’s singles from Beijing, was forced to pull out of the Games on Thursday after failing to recover from a knee problem.

Los Angeles Lakers centre Gasol is one of the country’s most recognised sportsmen and helped Spain win silver in Beijing four years ago, when they lost in the final to the United States.

Sailing duo Iker Martinez and Xabi Fernandez had been in the running as well but they ruled themselves out so not to upset preparations for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games. (Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)

