FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-fencing-Venezuela wins first gold since 1968
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-fencing-Venezuela wins first gold since 1968

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Ruben Limardo Gascon broke his country’s 44-year gold medal drought on Wednesday when he defeated Norway’s Bartosz Piasecki 15-10 in the men’s epee competition for the nation’s first fencing medal.

Piasecki’s silver was also a first fencing medal for Norway.

The men’s field was upended early in the day after Estonian world number one Nikolai Novosjolov was defeated by Seth Kelsey of the United States while the Baltic nation’s prime minister Andrus Ansip looked on.

Kelsey took fourth, losing the bronze medal match to South Korea’s Jung Jinsun by a single touch.

Limardo Gascon’s medal is the first of these Games for Venezuela. (Editing by Alison wildey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.