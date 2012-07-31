FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Fencing-China's Lei battles to gold in men's foil
July 31, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Fencing-China's Lei battles to gold in men's foil

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - China’s Lei Sheng beat back a surging Alaaeldin Abouelkassem of Egypt to win Olympic gold in the men’s individual foil on Tuesday.

Lei forged into an early 6-2 lead but Abouelkassem hit back, launching fearless attacks that used his height as an advantage before the Chinese, eighth at the 2008 Games, regained momentum to win 15-13.

Abouelkassem had beaten former world champions Andrea Baldini of Italy and Peter Joppich of Germany to reach the semi-final stage, the first African to do so.

It was the first men’s individual Olympic foil ithout a European nation represented in the top three since 1900 when France swept the table. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by Justin Palmer)

