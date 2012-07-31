Olympics-Men's fencing individual foil last 32 results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Andrea Cassara beat Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi 15-7 in a men's fencing individual foil last 32 match. Results Table Andrea Cassara (Italy) beat Mohamed Samandi (Tunisia) 15-7 Choi Byung-Chul (South Korea) beat Zhu Jun (China) 15-13 Lei Sheng (China) beat Roland Schlosser (Austria) 15-9 Race Imboden (U.S.) beat Guilherme Toldo (Brazil) 15-5 Yuki Ota (Japan) beat Benjamin Kleibrink (Germany) 15-5 Victor Sintes (France) beat Kenta Chida (Japan) 15-11 Andrea Baldini (Italy) beat Ryo Miyake (Japan) 15-6 Erwan Le Pechoux (France) beat Enzo Lefort (France) 15-9 Sebastian Bachmann (Germany) beat Renal Ganeev (Russia) 15-9 Peter Joppich (Germany) beat James Davis (Britain) 15-10 Alexander Massialas (U.S.) beat Etienne Lalonde Turbide (Canada) 15-6 Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) beat Richard Kruse (Britain) 15-5 Valerio Aspromonte (Italy) beat Radu Daraban (Romania) 15-11 Alaaeldin Mohamed El Sayed Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Miles Chamley-Watson (U.S.) 15-10 Ma Jianfei (China) beat Daniel Gomez (Mexico) 15-9 Alexey Cheremisinov (Russia) beat Tarek Fouad (Egypt) 15-8