Olympics-Men's fencing individual foil last 16 results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's fencing individual foil last 16 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Andrea Cassara beat
Japan's Yuki Ota 15-14 in a men's fencing individual foil last
16 match on Tuesday.

 Results Table
    
 Andrea Cassara (Italy) beat Yuki Ota (Japan) 15-14             
                   
 Ma Jianfei (China) beat Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) 15-11      
                    
 Alexey Cheremisinov (Russia) beat Alexander Massialas (U.S.)
15-6                  
 Lei Sheng (China) beat Victor Sintes (France) 15-6             
                   
 Alaaeldin Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Peter Joppich (Germany)
15-10 
 Valerio Aspromonte (Italy) beat Sebastian Bachmann (Germany)
15-11                 
 Andrea Baldini (Italy) beat Race Imboden (U.S.) 15-9           
                   
 Choi Byung-Chul (South Korea) beat Erwan Le Pechoux (France)
15-13

