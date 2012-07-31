Olympics-Men's fencing individual foil last 16 results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Andrea Cassara beat Japan's Yuki Ota 15-14 in a men's fencing individual foil last 16 match on Tuesday. Results Table Andrea Cassara (Italy) beat Yuki Ota (Japan) 15-14 Ma Jianfei (China) beat Artur Akhmatkhuzin (Russia) 15-11 Alexey Cheremisinov (Russia) beat Alexander Massialas (U.S.) 15-6 Lei Sheng (China) beat Victor Sintes (France) 15-6 Alaaeldin Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Peter Joppich (Germany) 15-10 Valerio Aspromonte (Italy) beat Sebastian Bachmann (Germany) 15-11 Andrea Baldini (Italy) beat Race Imboden (U.S.) 15-9 Choi Byung-Chul (South Korea) beat Erwan Le Pechoux (France) 15-13