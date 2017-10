LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's Alaaeldin Abouelkassem beat South Korea's Choi Byung-Chul 15-12 in the men's fencing individual foil semi-finals on Tuesday. Results Table Alaaeldin Abouelkassem (Egypt) beat Choi Byung-Chul (South Korea) 15-12 Lei Sheng (China) beat Andrea Baldini (Italy) 15-11 (Editing by Todd Eastham)