Olympics-Fencer Ota vows to put demons to the sword

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Yuki Ota has promised to slash and lunge his way to Olympic fencing gold in London and banish the lingering demons after taking the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The 26-year-old, beaten in the final of the individual foil by German Benjamin Kleibrink in China, was named among Japan’s team for London on Friday and said it was gold or nothing.

”There are demons at the Olympics but I have the confidence to cope with them,“ Ota told a news conference. ”I believe I was born to win Olympic gold so that’s my goal this year.

“Personally all I see is gold. I‘m confident and I‘m ready. Double gold (individual and team) is my mission.”

Kenta Chida was also selected by the Japan Fencing Association, while Olympic debutant Ryo Miyake and Suguru Awaji will take part in the men’s foil team event.

”I have a lot of bad memories from Beijing,“ said Chida, who placed 11th overall in Beijing. ”I’ve put in so much hard work in the last four years to give it a real shot this time.

“I want to leave it all out there in London.” (Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford)