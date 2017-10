Olympics-Women's fencing individual epee last 64 Match 31 result

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Kseniya Pantelyeyeva beat Hong Kong's Yeung Chui Ling 15-11 in the Olympic women's Fencing individual epee last 64 at ExCeL in London on Monday. Pantelyeyeva advances to the next round. Results Table Kseniya Pantelyeyeva (Ukraine) beat Yeung Chui Ling (Hong Kong) 15-11 Corinna Lawrence (Britain) beat Caterin Bravo Aranguiz (Chile) 15-12 Olena Kryvytska (Ukraine) beat Susannah Scanlan (U.S.) 15-13 Imke Duplitzer (Germany) beat Maria Martinez (Venezuela) 15-10 Hsu Jo Ting (Taiwan) beat Mona Abdel Aziz (Egypt) 15-10 (Editing by Alistair Smout)