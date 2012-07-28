FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Fencing-Italy's Vezzali misses chance for fourth gold
July 28, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Fencing-Italy's Vezzali misses chance for fourth gold

Daniel Bases

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Arianna Errigo slayed the queen of the Olympic piste on Saturday, taking down three-time gold medalist and teammate Valentina Vezzali in a semifinal bout punctuated with tactical footwork, shaking fists and primal screams.

Errigo, who is contesting her first Olympics, won silver and bronze in the 2010 and 2009 world championships, respectively.

She will now face her other teammate, Elisa Di Francisca, who earlier beat South Korea’s Nam Hyun Hee in the other semifinal bout at London’s ExCel Centre.

Vezzali, the most decorated female fencer in history, carried Italy’s flag into the Olympic stadium at the opening ceremony on Friday.

The defeat means she will either win bronze or nothing for the first time in her Olympic career, which at 38, spans the past five Olympiads. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; editing by Jason Neely)

