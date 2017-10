LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Valentina Vezzali won the Olympic bronze medal in the women's fencing individual foil at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Vezzali beat South Korea's Nam Hyun-Hee 13-12 at ExCeL in London. Results Table Valentina Vezzali (Italy) beat Nam Hyun-Hee (South Korea) 13-12