CORRECTED-Olympics-Lebanon's Mona Shaito won in women's fencing individual foil last 64

(Corrects nationality of Mona Shaito in headline and first paragraph) LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Mona Shaito beat Egypt's Shaimaa El Gammal 7-6 in the Olympic women's Fencing individual foil last 64 at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Shaito won at ExCeL in London to reach the next round. Results Table Mona Shaito (Lebanon) beat Shaimaa El Gammal (Egypt) 7-6 Lin Po Heung (Hong Kong) beat Shiho Nishioka (Japan) 13-10 Sophie Troiano (Britain) beat Natalia Sheppard (Britain) 12-9 Eman El Gammal (Egypt) beat Johana Fuenmayor (Venezuela) 15-9 Anissa Khelfaoui (Algeria) beat Olga Leleyko (Ukraine) 15-4