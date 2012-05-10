FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-London torch lit in Ancient Olympia
May 10, 2012

Olympics-London torch lit in Ancient Olympia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece, May 10 (Reuters) - The London 2012 Olympics torch was lit by the sun’s rays in ancient Olympia on Thursday, kicking off a relay that will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic stadium’s cauldron during the Games opening ceremony on July 27.

On a warm and sunny day at the site of the ancient Olympics, an actress playing the high priestess lit the torch with the help of a parabolic mirror as London, hosts also of the 1948 Games, became the only city ever to receive the flame twice.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine

