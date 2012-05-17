FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Flame for London Games formally handed over
May 17, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Flame for London Games formally handed over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 17 (Reuters) - The flame for the London Olympics, which start on July 27 after a 70-day torch relay around Britain, was formally handed over at a ceremony in Athens on Thursday.

The flame, lit from the sun’s rays at the home of the ancient Games in Olympia a week ago, was handed over to Britain’s Princess Anne by the president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee Spyros Capralos.

The flame will be guarded overnight in the British embassy in Athens.

It will then be flown, safely contained in special lanterns for the journey, from Athens to a naval air base in south-west England on Friday before the relay starts at Land’s End on Saturday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)

