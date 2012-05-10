FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Five facts about the London 2012 torch
May 10, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Five facts about the London 2012 torch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece, May 10 (Reuters) - The London 2012 Olympics torch was lit by the sun’s rays in ancient Olympia on Thursday, kicking off a relay that will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic stadium’s cauldron during the opening ceremony on July 27.

Here are five facts about the torch:

* Dubbed the “cheesegrater”, it is perforated with 8,000 holes that represent each person who will carry it on the British leg of the torch relay.

* Its triangular shape symbolises the three times that London has been awarded the Games in 1908, 1948 and 2012; the faster, higher stronger motto of the Olympic movement and the sport, education and culture triple vision of the 2012 Games.

* The gold-coloured torch is made up of an inner and an outer aluminium alloy skin held in place by a cast top piece and base.

* Laser cutting of 8,000 circular holes into each torch was done at a rate of 16 every second - the lack of such technology in the past would have prevented such a torch from being used for the Olympics.

* The torch weighs 1kg including the burner and gas canister and stands 800 mm high. (Writing by Deepa Babington, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
