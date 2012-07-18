UK lawmakers to quiz G4S security chief again

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Wednesday requested that the embattled chief of security company G4S re-appear in parliament as part of an inquiry into why the group failed to recruit enough guards for this month’s London Olympic Games.

G4S has been at the centre of a political firestorm since it announced that it could not provide the promised 10,400 security guards only two weeks before the Games.

In his testimony before the committee on July 17, G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles admitted his handling of the scandal had embarrassed the British government and left his company’s reputation in tatters.

The influential Home Affairs Committee said in a statement that it had requested Buckles to testify again on Sept. 11, along with Home Secretary Theresa May and other officials.

“We will be recalling G4S back to make sure that the commitments Nick Buckles made to the committee on Tuesday are honoured in full during the games,” the committee’s chairman Keith Vaz said.

“The committee will continue its formal investigation after the Olympics and Paralympics have finished. We look forward to the police and army working with G4S to deliver a safe and secure games.”

The staffing admission has ignited a wider row over the government’s decision to outsource key work to the private sector and left ministers trying to explain how the failure was allowed to develop.