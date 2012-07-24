Olympics-Coe prepared to run for president of IAAF

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - London Olympics organising committee chairman Seb Coe has said for the first time that he would like to become president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) when he steps down from his present job.

“I’d be happy to run my sport and that is the first time I’ve given that answer,” the twice Olympic 1,500 metres champion told Wednesday’s edition of The Times.

“I‘m ready. I know how to do this. But we have a great president in the post so it would be when he stands down.”

Senegal’s Lamine Diack will leave his role as president in 2015. Coe, 55, is likely to face competition for the post from Ukrainian Sergei Bubka, the most successful men’s pole vaulter ever. (Writing by John Mehaffey; Editing by Ken Ferris)