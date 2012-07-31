FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Twitter users flock to follow sad empty seat
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Twitter users flock to follow sad empty seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The sad and lonely thoughts of an empty Olympic seat have captured the imagination of Twitter users, who have flocked in their thousands to follow the laments of the unoccupied chair.

Almost 17,000 social networkers are now keeping up to date with @OlympicSeat, who offers musings such as “Where did it all go wrong? They say it’s the organisers fault, but I blame myself”.

As London Games organisers try to explain the embarrassing empty spaces in Olympic venues, @OlympicSeat has a more personal take on the issue.

“My mother wanted me to embark on a more stable career path, become an Ikea chair for example. But I felt I was destined for greater things,” it moaned. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.