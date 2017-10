LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Track cyclist Chris Hoy will carry the British flag at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics on July 27, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Monday.

Hoy, who was knighted after his triple gold medal haul in Beijing four years ago, also carried the flag at the closing ceremony at the 2008 Games and was selected after a vote by the entire British Olympic team. (Editing by Alan Baldwin; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)