FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Mayor wants inspiration, not procreation at London Games
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 4:43 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Mayor wants inspiration, not procreation at London Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - As the Olympic machine warmed up in the British capital on Thursday, London’s mayor Boris Johnson flexed his rhetorical muscles with added panache.

Addressing “captains of industry, intergalactic leaders” at an investment conference to harness the July 27 to August 12 Games, Johnson packed in the superlatives to extol the city’s virtues.

“The whole of London is a zone of intellectual and cultural cross-fertilisation, with all the energy and enthusiasm that I am told is to be found in the Olympic village itself,” he said.

“That’s why ‘inspire a generation’ is our motto. Not necessarily ‘create a generation’, which is what they sometimes get up to in the Olympic village.”

Around 150,000 condoms will be distributed among the 10,500 athletes - a rate of 15 to one. (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken; writing by Sara Ledwith; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.