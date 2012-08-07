Olympics-Britain to hold victory parade in September

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s most successful Olympic team in more than a century will parade on open-topped buses through London next month on the day after the closing ceremony for the Paralympics.

A spokesman for the British Olympic Association (BOA) said the details of the celebration on Sept. 10 had yet to be decided.

“We’ve not finalised the route yet,” he said.

“It will be a parade of both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and we’re working with the Mayor’s office, Transport for London, the park authorities and various boroughs.”

Britain has so far won 22 golds and 47 medals in total, the host nation’s best haul since 1908.