FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Phelps "probably not" greatest Olympian, says Coe
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Phelps "probably not" greatest Olympian, says Coe

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - American swimmer Michael Phelps is “probably not” the greatest Olympic champion of all time, despite winning a record total of 19 medals, London 2012 Games chief Sebastian Coe said on Wednesday.

Phelps eclipsed the previous record of Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s 18 medals, when the U.S. won gold in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay at the aquatic centre on Tuesday night.

Coe, a former Olympic champion himself, said: ”I think you can say it is self-evident that he is the most successful. I am not sure he is the greatest.

“It is a pretty good haul, but who is the greatest? In my opinion he is probably not.”

Editing by Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.