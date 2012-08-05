FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Zou tumbles to floor gold
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 5, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Zou tumbles to floor gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Zou Kai won his showdown with Japan’s all-around champion Kohei Uchimura to give China a second gymnastics gold medal at the London Olympics when he tumbled to glory in the men’s floor exercise final on Sunday.

Zou’s gravity-defying tumbles and balancing strength manoeuvres allowed him to become only the second man, after the Soviet Union’s Nikolai Andrianov in the 1970s, to win successive Games titles on the apparatus with a score of 15.933.

Uchimura had the same 15.800 score as Russia’s Denis Ablyazin but was awarded the silver on the tiebreak rule.

The result meant Uchimura will leave London with one gold and two silvers as he did not qualify for any other apparatus final.

Ablyazin, who scraped into the final thanks to the tiebreak rule after three gymnasts finished with the same score in qualifying, leapt into the arms of his coach when he realised he had secured the bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.