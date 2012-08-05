Olympics-Men's gymnastics floor exercise medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Zou Kai won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics floor exercise on Sunday. Japan's Kohei Uchimura won the silver and Russia's Denis Ablyazin won the bronze. Results Table 1. Zou Kai (China) 15.933 points 2. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 15.800 3. Denis Ablyazin (Russia) 15.800 4. Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 15.366 5. Jacob Dalton (U.S.) 15.333 6. Alexander Shatilov (Israel) 15.333 7. Flavius Koczi (Romania) 15.100 8. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 14.966