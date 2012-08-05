FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's gymnastics floor exercise medal results
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's gymnastics floor exercise medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's Zou Kai won the Olympic
gold medal in the men's gymnastics floor exercise on Sunday.
Japan's Kohei Uchimura won the silver and Russia's Denis
Ablyazin won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Zou Kai (China)                          15.933 points 
 2.  Kohei Uchimura (Japan)                   15.800        
 3.  Denis Ablyazin (Russia)                  15.800        
 4.  Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 15.366        
 5.  Jacob Dalton (U.S.)                      15.333        
 6.  Alexander Shatilov (Israel)              15.333        
 7.  Flavius Koczi (Romania)                  15.100        
 8.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)                  14.966

