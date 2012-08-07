FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's gymnastics horizontal bar medal results
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's gymnastics horizontal bar medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Epke Zonderland
won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics horizontal
bar competition on Tuesday. Germany's Fabian Hambuechen won the
silver and China's Zou Kai won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Epke Zonderland (Netherlands) 16.533 points 
 2.  Fabian Hambuechen (Germany)   16.400        
 3.  Zou Kai (China)               16.366        
 4.  Zhang Chenglong (China)       16.266        
 5.  Danell Leyva (U.S.)           15.833        
 6.  Jonathan Horton (U.S.)        15.466        
 7.  Emin Garibov (Russia)         15.333        
 8.  Kim Jihoon (South Korea)      15.133

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.