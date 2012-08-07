Olympics-Men's gymnastics horizontal bar medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' Epke Zonderland won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar competition on Tuesday. Germany's Fabian Hambuechen won the silver and China's Zou Kai won the bronze. Results Table 1. Epke Zonderland (Netherlands) 16.533 points 2. Fabian Hambuechen (Germany) 16.400 3. Zou Kai (China) 16.366 4. Zhang Chenglong (China) 16.266 5. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 15.833 6. Jonathan Horton (U.S.) 15.466 7. Emin Garibov (Russia) 15.333 8. Kim Jihoon (South Korea) 15.133