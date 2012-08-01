FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Gymnastics-Uchimura strikes gold at last
August 1, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Gymnastics-Uchimura strikes gold at last

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Four years after letting the title slip through his fingers, Japan’s Kohei Uchimura finally won the Olympic gold medal he dreamed of to go with his three world crowns in the individual all-around gymnastics final on Wednesday.

Pre-Games favourite Uchimura left the Beijing Olympics with silver after falling twice from the pommel horse and the apparatus proved his downfall again in the team event here on Monday when Japan had to settle for second place.

Everything went superbly to plan for the 23-year-old at the North Greenwich Arena on Wednesday, however, and he finished 1.659 points ahead of an excited Marcel Nguyen, who took Germany’s first silver medal in the event since the 1904 Games.

American Danell Leyva stormed back from a poor start with a roof-raising horizontal bar routine to snatch the bronze from Ukraine’s Mykola Kuksenkov in the final rotation. (Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

