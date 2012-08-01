Olympics-Men's gymnastics individual all-around medal results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Kohei Uchimura won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics individual all-around event on Wednesday. Germany's Marcel Nguyen won the silver and Danell Leyva of the United States won the bronze. Results Table Overall 1. Kohei Uchimura (Japan) 92.690 2. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 91.031 3. Danell Leyva (U.S.) 90.698 4. Mykola Kuksenkov (Ukraine) 90.432 5. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 90.297 6. Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan) 89.407 7. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 89.406 8. John Orozco (U.S.) 89.331 9. Fabian Gonzalez (Spain) 88.998 10. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 88.965 11. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine) 88.931 12. Alexander Shatilov (Israel) 88.432 13. Daniel Purvis (Britain) 88.332 14. Emin Garibov (Russia) 88.006 15. Fabian Hambuchen (Germany) 87.765 16. Cyril Tommasone (France) 87.657 17. Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 87.314 18. Enrico Pozzo (Italy) 87.032 19. Joshua Jefferis (Australia) 86.865 20. Kim Soo-Myun (South Korea) 85.773 21. Jimmy Verbaeys (Belgium) 85.231 22. Paolo Ottavi (Italy) 84.648 23. Javier Gomez Fuertes (Spain) 84.431 24. Roman Kulesza (Poland) 84.165