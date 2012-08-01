FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Olympics News
August 1, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's gymnastics individual all-around medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Kohei Uchimura won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics individual all-around
event on Wednesday. Germany's Marcel Nguyen won the silver and
Danell Leyva of the United States won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
                                   Overall 
 1.  Kohei Uchimura (Japan)        92.690  
 2.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)       91.031  
 3.  Danell Leyva (U.S.)           90.698  
 4.  Mykola Kuksenkov (Ukraine)    90.432  
 5.  David Belyavskiy (Russia)     90.297  
 6.  Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan)       89.407  
 7.  Kristian Thomas (Britain)     89.406  
 8.  John Orozco (U.S.)            89.331  
 9.  Fabian Gonzalez (Spain)       88.998  
 10. Sergio Sasaki Junior (Brazil) 88.965  
 11. Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine)      88.931  
 12. Alexander Shatilov (Israel)   88.432  
 13. Daniel Purvis (Britain)       88.332  
 14. Emin Garibov (Russia)         88.006  
 15. Fabian Hambuchen (Germany)    87.765  
 16. Cyril Tommasone (France)      87.657  
 17. Claudio Capelli (Switzerland) 87.314  
 18. Enrico Pozzo (Italy)          87.032  
 19. Joshua Jefferis (Australia)   86.865  
 20. Kim Soo-Myun (South Korea)    85.773  
 21. Jimmy Verbaeys (Belgium)      85.231  
 22. Paolo Ottavi (Italy)          84.648  
 23. Javier Gomez Fuertes (Spain)  84.431  
 24. Roman Kulesza (Poland)        84.165

