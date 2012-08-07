Olympics-Men's gymnastics parallel bars medal results

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's Feng Zhe won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics parallel bars competition on Tuesday. Germany's Marcel Nguyen won the silver and France's Hamilton Sabot won the bronze. Results Table 1. Feng Zhe (China) 15.966 points 2. Marcel Nguyen (Germany) 15.800 3. Hamilton Sabot (France) 15.566 4. Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan) 15.500 5. Daniel Corral Barron (Mexico) 15.333 6. Emin Garibov (Russia) 15.300 6. Vasileios Tsolakidis (Greece) 15.300 8. Yusuke Tanaka (Japan) 15.100 9. Zhang Chenglong (China) 13.808