Olympics-Men's gymnastics parallel bars medal results
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's gymnastics parallel bars medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's Feng Zhe won the Olympic
gold medal in the men's gymnastics parallel bars competition on
Tuesday. Germany's Marcel Nguyen won the silver and France's
Hamilton Sabot won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Feng Zhe (China)              15.966 points 
 2.  Marcel Nguyen (Germany)       15.800        
 3.  Hamilton Sabot (France)       15.566        
 4.  Kazuhito Tanaka (Japan)       15.500        
 5.  Daniel Corral Barron (Mexico) 15.333        
 6.  Emin Garibov (Russia)         15.300        
 6.  Vasileios Tsolakidis (Greece) 15.300        
 8.  Yusuke Tanaka (Japan)         15.100        
 9.  Zhang Chenglong (China)       13.808

