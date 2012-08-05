FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Gymnastics-Berki denies Smith pommel horse gold
August 5, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Gymnastics-Berki denies Smith pommel horse gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Double world champion Krisztian Berki broke British hearts as he dramatically snatched the Olympic pommel horse gold medal on Sunday despite earning the same score as home favourite Louis Smith.

Smith had raised hopes of ending Britain’s 116-year wait for an Olympic gymnastics champion after he topped qualifying but he could not match the flamboyant power and precision of Berki’s routine, which edged the gold thanks to a higher execution score.

The duo both earned 16.066, leaving Smith looking rather disappointed when his ranking flashed up but with team mate Max Whitlock earning bronze, it made it the most successful day for British gymnastics at an Olympics. (Editing by Mark Meadows)

