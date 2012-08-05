Olympics-Men's gymnastics pommel horse medal results

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's Krisztian Berki won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics pommel horse on Sunday. Britain's Louis Smith won the silver and Britain's Max Whitlock won the bronze. Results Table 1. Krisztian Berki (Hungary) 16.066 points 2. Louis Smith (Britain) 16.066 3. Max Whitlock (Britain) 15.600 4. Alberto Busnari (Italy) 15.400 5. Cyril Tommasone (France) 15.141 6. Vitalii Nakonechnyi (Ukraine) 14.766 7. David Belyavskiy (Russia) 14.733 8. Vid Hidvegi (Hungary) 14.300