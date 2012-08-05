FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's gymnastics pommel horse medal results
#Olympics News
August 5, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's gymnastics pommel horse medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's Krisztian Berki won the
Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics pommel horse on
Sunday. Britain's Louis Smith won the silver and Britain's Max
Whitlock won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Krisztian Berki (Hungary)     16.066 points 
 2.  Louis Smith (Britain)         16.066        
 3.  Max Whitlock (Britain)        15.600        
 4.  Alberto Busnari (Italy)       15.400        
 5.  Cyril Tommasone (France)      15.141        
 6.  Vitalii Nakonechnyi (Ukraine) 14.766        
 7.  David Belyavskiy (Russia)     14.733        
 8.  Vid Hidvegi (Hungary)         14.300

