Olympics-Men's gymnastics rings final - results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics rings on Monday. China's Chen Yibing won the silver and Italy's Matteo Morandi won the bronze. Results Table 1. Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti (Brazil) 15.900 points 2. Chen Yibing (China) 15.800 3. Matteo Morandi (Italy) 15.733 4. Aleksandr Balandin (Russia) 15.666 5. Denis Ablyazin (Russia) 15.633 6. Tommy Ramos (Puerto Rico) 15.600 7. Iordan Iovtchev (Bulgaria) 15.108 8. Federico Molinari (Argentina) 14.733