Olympics-Men's gymnastics rings final - results
August 6, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's gymnastics rings final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti
won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics rings on
Monday. China's Chen Yibing won the silver and Italy's Matteo
Morandi won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti (Brazil) 15.900 points 
 2.  Chen Yibing (China)               15.800        
 3.  Matteo Morandi (Italy)            15.733        
 4.  Aleksandr Balandin (Russia)       15.666        
 5.  Denis Ablyazin (Russia)           15.633        
 6.  Tommy Ramos (Puerto Rico)         15.600        
 7.  Iordan Iovtchev (Bulgaria)        15.108        
 8.  Federico Molinari (Argentina)     14.733

