Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. shine but Wieber fails to make cut

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States set the early pace in the women’s gymnastics team event at the Olympics on Sunday but their top name, world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber, failed to make the individual final in a shock result.

Wieber, one of the biggest medal favourites coming into the Games, finished behind team mates Alexandra Raisman and Gabby Douglas in the all-around standings, meaning she has no hope of getting one of the nation’s two places in Thursday’s fight for the individual title.