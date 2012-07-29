FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. shine but Wieber fails to make cut
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Gymnastics-U.S. shine but Wieber fails to make cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States set the early pace in the women’s gymnastics team event at the Olympics on Sunday but their top name, world all-around champion Jordyn Wieber, failed to make the individual final in a shock result.

Wieber, one of the biggest medal favourites coming into the Games, finished behind team mates Alexandra Raisman and Gabby Douglas in the all-around standings, meaning she has no hope of getting one of the nation’s two places in Thursday’s fight for the individual title.

Reporting by Clare Fallon, Editing by Ed Osmond

