Olympics-Men's gymnastics team qualification results
July 28, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's gymnastics team qualification results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States led the
Olympic men's gymnastics team qualification at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday with 275.342 points at North Greenwich Arena
in London, qualifying for the next round. The other top
qualifiers were Russia with 272.595 points and Britain with
272.420 points.
Results Table
 
                  Overall   
1.  United States 275.342 Q 
2.  Russia        272.595 Q 
3.  Great Britain 272.420 Q 
4.  Germany       270.888 Q 
5.  Japan         270.503 Q 
6.  China         269.985 Q 
7.  Ukraine       269.810 Q 
8.  France        265.759 Q 
9.  Spain         265.587   
10. Romania       262.567   
11. Italy         262.085   
12. South Korea   255.327

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
