Olympics-Gymnastics-Japan's Yamamuro injured in vault

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan suffered a blow in the men’s team gymnastics final on Monday when Koji Yamamuro fell badly in the vault.

The 23-year-old, a team silver medallist at the last two world championships, finished with a back somersault but landed on his face and knees. He was helped off, hopping on his right foot.

Yamamuro, who won bronze medals on the rings and in the all-round competition at the 2011 world championships, could now be in doubt for Wednesday’s all-around individual final, for which he qualified in 18th place. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Ed Osmond)