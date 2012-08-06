Olympics-Men's gymnastics vault final - results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Yang Hak Seon won the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics vault on Monday. Russia's Denis Ablyazin won the silver and Ukraine's Igor Radivilov won the bronze. Results Table 1. Hak Seon Yang (South Korea) 16.533 points 2. Denis Ablyazin (Russia) 16.399 3. Igor Radivilov (Ukraine) 16.316 4. Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 16.183 5. Samuel Mikulak (U.S.) 16.050 6. Isaac Botella Perez (Spain) 15.866 7. Flavius Koczi (Romania) 15.633 8. Kristian Thomas (Britain) 15.533