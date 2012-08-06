FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's gymnastics vault final - results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 6, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's gymnastics vault final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Yang Hak Seon won
the Olympic gold medal in the men's gymnastics vault on Monday.
Russia's Denis Ablyazin won the silver and Ukraine's Igor
Radivilov won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
 1.  Hak Seon Yang (South Korea)              16.533 points 
 2.  Denis Ablyazin (Russia)                  16.399        
 3.  Igor Radivilov (Ukraine)                 16.316        
 4.  Enrique Tomas Gonzalez Sepulveda (Chile) 16.183        
 5.  Samuel Mikulak (U.S.)                    16.050        
 6.  Isaac Botella Perez (Spain)              15.866        
 7.  Flavius Koczi (Romania)                  15.633        
 8.  Kristian Thomas (Britain)                15.533

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.