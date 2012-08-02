FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Women's gymnastics individual all-around medal results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's gymnastics individual all-around medal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gabrielle Douglas of the United
States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's gymnastics
individual all-around competition on Thursday. Russia's Victoria
Komova won the silver medal and Russia's Aliya Mustafina won the
bronze.

 Results Table
 
                                     Overall 
 1.  Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)         62.232  
 2.  Victoria Komova (Russia)         61.973  
 3.  Aliya Mustafina (Russia)         59.566  
 4.  Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)         59.566  
 5.  Sandra Izbasa (Romania)          58.833  
 6.  Deng Linlin (China)              58.399  
 7.  Huang Qiushuang (China)          58.115  
 8.  Vanessa Ferrari (Italy)          57.999  
 9.  Larisa Iordache (Romania)        57.965  
 10. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany)        57.365  
 11. Asuka Teramoto (Japan)           57.332  
 12. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands)  57.232  
 13. Rebecca Tunney (Britain)         56.932  
 14. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 56.148  
 15. Emily Little (Australia)         55.765  
 16. Rie Tanaka (Japan)               55.632  
 17. Dominique Pegg (Canada)          55.565  
 18. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela)        55.500  
 19. Marta Pihan-Kulesza (Poland)     55.465  
 20. Ashleigh Brennan (Australia)     55.332  
 21. Carlotta Ferlito (Italy)         55.098  
 22. Sofia Gomez (Guatemala)          54.899  
 23. Aurelie Malaussena (France)      50.166  
 24. Hannah Whelan (Britain)          41.999

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.