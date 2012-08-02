Olympics-Women's gymnastics individual all-around medal results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gabrielle Douglas of the United States won the Olympic gold medal in the women's gymnastics individual all-around competition on Thursday. Russia's Victoria Komova won the silver medal and Russia's Aliya Mustafina won the bronze. Results Table Overall 1. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 62.232 2. Victoria Komova (Russia) 61.973 3. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 59.566 4. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 59.566 5. Sandra Izbasa (Romania) 58.833 6. Deng Linlin (China) 58.399 7. Huang Qiushuang (China) 58.115 8. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) 57.999 9. Larisa Iordache (Romania) 57.965 10. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany) 57.365 11. Asuka Teramoto (Japan) 57.332 12. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands) 57.232 13. Rebecca Tunney (Britain) 56.932 14. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland) 56.148 15. Emily Little (Australia) 55.765 16. Rie Tanaka (Japan) 55.632 17. Dominique Pegg (Canada) 55.565 18. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 55.500 19. Marta Pihan-Kulesza (Poland) 55.465 20. Ashleigh Brennan (Australia) 55.332 21. Carlotta Ferlito (Italy) 55.098 22. Sofia Gomez (Guatemala) 54.899 23. Aurelie Malaussena (France) 50.166 24. Hannah Whelan (Britain) 41.999