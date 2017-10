LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Women's gymnastics team qualification results at the 2012 London Games on Sunday. Results Table Overall 1. United States 181.863 Q 2. Russia 180.429 Q 3. China 176.637 Q 4. Romania 176.264 Q 5. Britain 170.656 Q 6. Japan 170.196 Q 7. Italy 168.397 Q 8. Canada 167.696 Q 9. Germany 167.331 10. Australia 166.721 11. France 164.796 12. Brazil 161.295