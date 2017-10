LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The United States won the gold medal, Russia the silver medal and Romania the bronze medal in the women's gymnastics team event on Tuesday. Results Table Overall 1. United States 183.596 2. Russia 178.530 3. Romania 176.414 4. China 174.430 5. Canada 170.804 6. Great Britain 170.495 7. Italy 167.930 8. Japan 166.646