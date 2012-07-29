FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's gymnastics uneven bars qualification results
July 29, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's gymnastics uneven bars qualification results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Beth Tweddle won the
Olympic women's gymnastics uneven bars qualification at the 2012
London Games on Sunday with 16.133 points at North Greenwich
Arena in London, qualifying for the next round.
    
 Results Table
 
 1.   Beth Tweddle (Britain)             16.133 Q points 
 2.   He Kexin (China)                   15.966 Q        
 3.   Victoria Komova (Russia)           15.833 Q        
 4.   Yao Jinnan (China)                 15.766 Q        
 5.   Aliya Mustafina (Russia)           15.700 Q        
 6.   Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.)           15.333 Q        
 7.   Huang Qiushuang (China)            15.266          
 8.   Elisabeth Seitz (Germany)          15.166 Q        
 9.   Koko Tsurumi (Japan)               15.033 Q        
 10.  Celine van Gerner (Netherlands)    14.866          
 11.  Kyla Ross (U.S.)                   14.866          
 12.  Jordyn Wieber (U.S.)               14.833          
 13.  Rebecca Tunney (Britain)           14.825          
 14.  Rie Tanaka (Japan)                 14.633          
 15.  Asuka Teramoto (Japan)             14.566          
 16.  Brittany Rogers (Canada)           14.500          
 17.  Youna Dufournet (France)           14.500          
 18.  Kristina Vaculik (Canada)          14.366          
 19.  Kim Bui (Germany)                  14.300          
 20.  Jessica Lopez (Venezuela)          14.266          
 21.  Vanessa Ferrari (Italy)            14.233          
 22.  Hannah Whelan (Britain)            14.200          
 23.  Alexandra Raisman (U.S.)           14.166          
 24.  Deng Linlin (China)                14.166          
 25.  Kristyna Palesova (Czech Republic) 14.133          
 26.  Larisa Iordache (Romania)          14.100          
 27.  Marta Pihan-Kulesza (Poland)       14.033          
 28.  Anastasia Grishina (Russia)        14.033          
 29.  Larrissa Miller (Australia)        14.025          
 30.  Diana Bulimar (Romania)            14.000

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
