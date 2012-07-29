Olympics-Women's gymnastics uneven bars qualification results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Beth Tweddle won the Olympic women's gymnastics uneven bars qualification at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with 16.133 points at North Greenwich Arena in London, qualifying for the next round. Results Table 1. Beth Tweddle (Britain) 16.133 Q points 2. He Kexin (China) 15.966 Q 3. Victoria Komova (Russia) 15.833 Q 4. Yao Jinnan (China) 15.766 Q 5. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 15.700 Q 6. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 15.333 Q 7. Huang Qiushuang (China) 15.266 8. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany) 15.166 Q 9. Koko Tsurumi (Japan) 15.033 Q 10. Celine van Gerner (Netherlands) 14.866 11. Kyla Ross (U.S.) 14.866 12. Jordyn Wieber (U.S.) 14.833 13. Rebecca Tunney (Britain) 14.825 14. Rie Tanaka (Japan) 14.633 15. Asuka Teramoto (Japan) 14.566 16. Brittany Rogers (Canada) 14.500 17. Youna Dufournet (France) 14.500 18. Kristina Vaculik (Canada) 14.366 19. Kim Bui (Germany) 14.300 20. Jessica Lopez (Venezuela) 14.266 21. Vanessa Ferrari (Italy) 14.233 22. Hannah Whelan (Britain) 14.200 23. Alexandra Raisman (U.S.) 14.166 24. Deng Linlin (China) 14.166 25. Kristyna Palesova (Czech Republic) 14.133 26. Larisa Iordache (Romania) 14.100 27. Marta Pihan-Kulesza (Poland) 14.033 28. Anastasia Grishina (Russia) 14.033 29. Larrissa Miller (Australia) 14.025 30. Diana Bulimar (Romania) 14.000