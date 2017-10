LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Aliya Mustafina won the Olympic gold medal in the women's gymnastics uneven bars on Monday. China's He Kexin won the silver and Britain's Elizabeth Tweddle won the bronze. Results Table 1. Aliya Mustafina (Russia) 16.133 points 2. He Kexin (China) 15.933 3. Elizabeth Tweddle (Britain) 15.916 4. Yao Jinnan (China) 15.766 5. Victoria Komova (Russia) 15.666 6. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany) 15.266 7. Koko Tsurumi (Japan) 14.966 8. Gabrielle Douglas (U.S.) 14.900