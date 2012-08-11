FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gymnastics-Russia's Kanaeva first to land golden double
August 11, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Gymnastics-Russia's Kanaeva first to land golden double

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian Evgeniya Kanaeva produced four mesmerising routines full of grace and charm on Saturday to become the first rhythmic gymnast to win back-to-back Olympic all-around golds.

Kanaeva, who owns a mind-boggling 17 world titles, was a class apart from her rivals as she picked up top scores on three of the four apparatus - hoop, ball, clubs - to run away with the title with 116.900 points.

Compatriot Daria Dmitrieva produced a rousing finale featuring ambitious throws and spins with the ribbon but was still eclipsed in the overall standings by 2.400 points. Belarussian Liubou Charkashyna was left shedding tears of joy as she snatched bronze with 111.700.

Kanaeva extended Russia’s winning run in the discipline for a fourth successive Olympics following the success of Yulia Barsukova in 2000 and Alina Kabaeva in 2004. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Mark Meadows)

