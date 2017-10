LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia won the Olympic gold medal in the women's rhythmic gymnastics group competition on Sunday. Belarus won the silver and Italy won the bronze. Results Table Overall 1. Russia 57.000 2. Belarus 55.500 3. Italy 55.450 4. Spain 54.950 5. Ukraine 54.375 6. Bulgaria 54.375 7. Japan 54.100 8. Israel 53.400 ()