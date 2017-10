LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Olympic women's rhythmic gymnastics group competition qualification results on Friday. The top qualifiers were Russia, Italy and Belarus. Results Table Overall 1. Russia 56.375 Q 2. Italy 55.800 Q 3. Belarus 54.750 Q 4. Bulgaria 54.625 Q 5. Spain 54.550 Q 6. Ukraine 54.150 Q 7. Israel 53.100 Q 8. Japan 53.025 Q 9. Greece 51.875 10. Germany 49.650 11. Canada 48.025 12. Britain 48.000