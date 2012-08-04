UPDATE 2-Olympics-Trampoline-Canada's MacLennan wins gold in aerial battle

(Adds detail)

By Paul Casciato

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada’s Rosannagh MacLennan bounced to her country’s first gold of the 2012 Games on Saturday in the women’s individual trampoline event of the gymnastics with an overall score of 57.305.

She leapt past China’s Huang Shanshan, who took silver with a 56.730 while China’s He Wenna claimed bronze.

The 23-year-old MacLennan, who came seventh in Beijing, started fifth in the finals round, but a less-than-stellar performance from Belarus’ Tatsiana Piatrenia put her into the medals.

China’s Huang could not put together a strong enough performance to beat MacLennan and then fellow Chinese He slipped at the end of a spectacular performance, tumbling to third. (Reporting by Paul Casciato; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)