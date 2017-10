Olympics-Women's trampolining individual medal results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Rosannagh MacLennan won the Olympic gold medal in the women's trampolining individual event on Saturday. China's Huang Shanshan won the silver and China's He Wenna won the bronze. Results Table 1. Rosannagh MacLennan (Canada) 57.305 points 2. Huang Shanshan (China) 56.730 3. He Wenna (China) 55.950 4. Karen Cockburn (Canada) 55.860 5. Tatsiana Piatrenia (Belarus) 55.670 6. Savannah Vinsant (U.S.) 54.965 7. Luba Golovina (Georgia) 52.925 8. Victoria Voronina (Russia) 21.915