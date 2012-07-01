Olympics-Different route, shared goal for Leyva, Orozco

SAN JOSE, California, June 30 (Reuters) - Having taken two very different and unlikely journeys into the world of U.S. gymnastics, Danell Leyva and John Orozco celebrated with joy after reaching the same Olympic destination on Saturday.

Leyva, a baby when his family emigrated to the United States from Cuba, and Orozco, who took up the sport as a child while living in the rough New York neighborhood of the Bronx, clinched automatic spots on the U.S. team for the London Games.

World parallel bars champion Leyva and U.S. all-around champion Orozco finished one-two on the final day of the U.S. men’s trials, an accomplishment that meant so much more to them because of the circuitous route they each had to travel.

”It’s a huge honour to say that I am representing the United States in London at the 2012 Olympics, being born in Cuba,“ a wide-eyed Leyva told reporters. ”It’s great.

“I have so much gratitude and feel so privileged to say that because I wasn’t born here and they (Americans) have welcomed me with open arms to compete and represent them.”

Leyva, the 2011 U.S national all-around gold medalist, was severely asthmatic as a baby and was initially brought to the U.S. by his mother, Maria Gonzalez, who was a member of Cuba’s national gymnastics team, for treatment.

“I know my mom went through a lot to get me and my sister here,” said the 20-year-old, who is known for his powerful and flamboyant approach to gymnastics. “I hope I can do everything I can to make everyone proud.”

Leyva, a member of the U.S. men’s team which won bronze at last year’s world championships in Tokyo, did not hesitate when asked to outline his goals for the London Olympics.

GOLD STANDARD

”After the (U.S.) team gets gold, I want to get all-around gold, p-bars (parallel bars) gold and definitely at least a silver on high bar,“ he grinned. ”These are goals I have envisioned since I started this sport.

“And I am not only doing it for the United States, I am also doing it for the Latin community in general.”

Orozco, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, was also elated to punch his ticket to London after having to contend with incessant mocking by his peers at school over his chosen sport.

”Nothing is better than this right now,“ the muscular 19-year-old smiled. ”But I am not very vengeful at all. I just hope that they (his class mates at school) see that I did it.

“And I didn’t let their negativity crush my spirits, I kept on trucking and going after my dream. And now it’s halfway done.”

Asked to explain what sort of negativity he had to handle at school, U.S. all-around champion Orozco replied: ”I just got teased a lot, especially by the boys because I was in gymnastics and that was not very popular.

”My parents raised me to speak and act very proper, despite everything that was going around me. I would pick up some negative traits and my mom was like, ‘Don’t you dare say that. What did you call me? You call me mom and that’s it.’

“And I‘m like, ‘Okay.’ It would have been very easy for me to get influenced by my surroundings but my parents didn’t let it happen. I wasn’t like my peers, and I‘m glad that my parents told me what I was used to seeing.”

Despite their very different journeys, good friends Leyva and Orozco have made each other better gymnasts because of their razor close contests in recent months and they are both likely medal contenders for the all-around title at the London Games. (Editing by John O‘Brien)