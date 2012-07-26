INTERVIEW-Olympics-Gymnastics still searching for right formula - Patterson

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Just when it appeared that residents in Dallas would have an Olympic gymnastics champion cleaning and polishing their teeth, making their all-American smiles sparkle brighter, Carly Patterson made a frightening discovery.

“Chemistry was so scary!” the 2004 Athens all-around gold medallist exclaimed before flashing her own megawatt smile.

”I started off with intentions of going into dental hygiene but I quickly found out that chemistry and biology are not my forte. When I realised I would have to do harder maths just to move forward with the dental hygiene degree, I was like, no.

“So I quickly split.”

Unable to work out what SnO2 + 2H2 adds up to, she decided to try out a formula that was more to her liking - a bachelor degree in communications.

Eight years on from her golden moment, she will get a chance to put her media skills into practice during the London Games, where she will be working as an expert for American TV.

However, while excited at the prospect of seeing whether fellow Americans Jordyn Wieber or Gabby Douglas can follow in her footsteps, Patterson is unsure if she will enjoy everything she will see over the next fortnight.

“Things are so different even from eight years ago from when I was in the Olympics. We had a lot more leaps and jumps that made gymnastics a lot more artistic,” Patterson, now 24, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“You now see gymnasts trying to get the highest start value they can and they are cramming their routines with as many tricks as possible. They have now lost a lot of the dance elements as they try to get in as many skills as they can to get more points.”

Like Patterson, officials at the sport’s governing body (FIG) also do not like the direction women’s gymnastics has taken, despite devising the code of points which has resulted in waif-like, pony-tailed competitors favouring jaw-dropping acrobatic tricks at the expense of old-fashioned artistry.

INVITE LIST

As a result, the FIG has tweaked its rules so that women include only eight skills in their routines rather than the 10 that was compulsory in Beijing four years ago.

However, Patterson believes the constant chopping and changing of rules is also to blame for the current culture.

“Gymnastic (rules) change almost every year and every four years the rules are totally made over. I think sometimes they can be left a little bit longer and keep working things out, and not change them so drastically. It is very different even from even two Olympics ago that I was in,” she explained.

”With gymnastics, it’s such a short lifespan for women, they just adapt to the code of points that exist at the time. So it’s not like the same gymnast has to keep adapting every four years because by the time the rules change, they are already on their way out.

“There is no longevity in the sport that you see with swimming, tennis or golf.”

Once the Games are over, Patterson, who leads a “normal and anonymous life” in the three years between every Olympics, will quickly switch her focus to something she hopes will have a long lifespan - marriage.

Patterson got engaged to “a regular guy who doesn’t even remember if he saw me at the Olympics” in January and is now in the midst of sorting out her invite list for the Nov. 3 wedding in her hometown of Dallas.

“The engagement was a total surprise. Mark tricked me into going to see this house he said his parents were going to buy, but he lied to me,” said Patterson.

”As soon as we got to the site to look at it, I saw the ‘will you marry me’ sign set up and he had candles and flowers and champagne. Then family came out from behind trees to celebrate with us so it was really, really sweet.

“Sorting out the invite list has been the toughest part. You can invite everyone you’ve ever met but I want to keep my wedding as small as possible but just with my side of the family, it’s already up to 100. It’s going be tough to keep the numbers down.” (Editing by Mark Meadows)