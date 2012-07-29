Olympics-Handball-British make historic debut in loss to France

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Handball newcomer Britain suffered a heavy defeat to titleholders France on Sunday, but it marked a courageous Olympic debut for a team of players with only a few years of experience who hope to boost the sport’s appeal at home.

Team Britain, formed after London in 2005 won the right to host the Olympics, lost 44-15 to France, the World and Olympic champions. The French are hot favourites to win gold at the London Games.

While Britain put up a good fight, taking the lead in the second minute, the defeat reflected the state of British handball, a team sport that is hugely popular in much of Europe but has never caught on in Britain or the United States.

“It’s difficult to maintain your game against a team like France for 60 minutes but hopefully the crowd saw how much it meant to us, with how much passion we played,” said Ciaran Williams, one of the few British-born players who has played handball most his life. “It gives me goose bumps, the way the crowd has just supported us.”

As hosts of the Olympics, the British team automatically won a spot in the tournament but, in a country where “handball” to most minds means a football offence rather than a sport, officials were left scrambling to assemble a team.

TALENT SEARCH

Britain, the home of talent and casting shows, turned to the Internet to recruit eager athletes, mostly from other sports where they would not have made the Olympic squads.

More than 2,000 men and 500 women were selected for their height, interest in sports and their dream of the Olympic rings to compete in handball, as well as in rowing and volleyball squads. Nine of those are now competing at the Olympics.

Britain also sent out scouts to find handballers with British roots elsewhere in Europe, and with a helping hand from Denmark, set up a training academy.

London 2012 chairman Sebastian Coe has called the sport an “undiscovered gem”, reflecting its fringe status in Britain, though it is the most popular women’s team sport in Europe and more men play it than rugby in Europe.

The British crowd cheered their team and players said attention from media and social networks had been overwhelming.

Still, handball may have a tough time finding a big following in the UK according to sports historians who say societies tend to focus three or four sports at the most.

“Britain and North America have some of the oldest sporting traditions in the world, so handball simply came too late with its arrival in the early 20th century,” said sports historian Erik Eggers.

Jean Brihault, head of the European Handball Federation, added there was also a political reason.

“It was perceived as a German game and in the post-war period there was a reluctance to play,” he told Reuters on Sunday. The rules for the modern version came from Germany, where the first World Championship took place in 1938.

Britain is using the London Games as a stage to promote the sport and schools have already added it to their curriculum, prompting expectations that the performances of the British men’s and women’s teams will make waves.

“What we want to do is to inspire the kids, to make handball more popular in Britain,” said British player Christopher Mohr, who was born in Germany to a Scottish mother. “We want to be the pioneers. If handball is a big sport in Britain in 20 years’ time, I can say I was one of the ones who brought it here.” (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; editing by Jason Neely)