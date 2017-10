LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sweden beat Hungary 27-26 in the first men’s handball semi-final on Friday to reach the Olympic gold medal game.

The three-times silver medallists will face either holders France or twice winners Croatia at 1400 GMT on Sunday while Hungary, seeking a first men’s podium finish, will contest the bronze medal game at 1000. (Reporting by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Alison Williams)