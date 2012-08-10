FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Handball-Sweden beat Hungary to reach final

Tom Pilcher

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Three-time silver medallists Sweden gave themselves a chance of a first Olympic handball gold medal by beating Hungary 27-26 in the semi-finals on Friday.

The Swedes will play either holders France or twice winners Croatia in Sunday’s gold medal game at 1400 GMT while Hungary, seeking a first men’s podium finish, will contest the bronze medal game at 1000 GMT.

Helped by first-half saves from goalkeeper Mattias Andersson Sweden held a 15-12 lead at the break which Hungary could not claw back.

They got within one score of the Scandinavians, who prevailed despite a constant backdrop of boos and jeers when they took penalties, Niclas Ekberg leading the way with six goals.

Gergely Harsanyi had a golden chance to level the encounter with just over a minute to go but was denied by a brilliant save from Andersson.

Gabor Csaszar was top scorer with eight goals for the Hungarians, who walked off the court after the defeat to a standing ovation from their passionate fans. (Editing by Jason Neely)

