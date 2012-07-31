FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Iceland beat Tunisia in men's handball Group A - results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Iceland beat Tunisia in men's handball Group A - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Iceland beat Tunisia 32-22 in a
men's handball Group A match.
    Iceland leads the Olympic men's handball Group A round with
4 points.
    France is currently second with 2 points and Sweden is third
with 2 points after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table
 
 Tunisia 22 Iceland 32  
 STANDINGS 
 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
 1. Iceland   2 2 0 0 63 47 4   
 2. France    1 1 0 0 44 15 2   
 3. Sweden    1 1 0 0 28 21 2   
 4. Argentina 1 0 0 1 25 31 0   
 5. Tunisia   2 0 0 2 43 60 0   
 6. Britain   1 0 0 1 15 44 0   
 
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Britain   v Sweden (1330)  
 Argentina v France (2015)

