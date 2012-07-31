Olympics-Iceland beat Tunisia in men's handball Group A - results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Iceland beat Tunisia 32-22 in a men's handball Group A match. Iceland leads the Olympic men's handball Group A round with 4 points. France is currently second with 2 points and Sweden is third with 2 points after the most recent match. Results Table Tunisia 22 Iceland 32 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Iceland 2 2 0 0 63 47 4 2. France 1 1 0 0 44 15 2 3. Sweden 1 1 0 0 28 21 2 4. Argentina 1 0 0 1 25 31 0 5. Tunisia 2 0 0 2 43 60 0 6. Britain 1 0 0 1 15 44 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v Sweden (1330) Argentina v France (2015)